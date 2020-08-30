Goffstown can be proud of Rep. Claire Rouillard
To the Editor: I have had the honor of working along side Claire Rouillard on the House Judiciary Committee. Rarely have I witnessed anyone work so tirelessly.
Not only is she bright and knowledgeable, she is like a brilliant little attack dog. When she sees a bill that is wrong for New Hampshire she attacks and doesn’t let go until it stops breathing.
The part I admire most is that Rep. Rouillard has no concern about who wrote the bill, whether if it is a Republican or a Democrat, friend or foe, if it’s bad for the state it is going down.
However, if she likes you, she will smile while she kills it.
It is a wonderful thing in the Legislature to have someone like Claire who works so hard to do the next right thing.
The folks in Goffstown can be proud of their vote for Claire.
REP. GARY HOPPER
Weare