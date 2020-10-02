Rules for a more presidential debate
To the Editor: The Commission on Presidential Debates states that changes for future debates are coming. Here are a few suggestions for them to consider:
Each candidate stands or sits in a glass enclosed chamber. (Like those used on game shows.)
Microphones are controlled by the clock and or moderator.
A large clock with time remaining is posted for all to see.
A low volume beeping sound is heard during the last 10 seconds of time allowed.
The microphone is turned off automatically when time expires. TV cameras refocus on the moderator. The moderator immediately begins with the next or follow-up question.
Only the candidate currently speaking is visible on TV.
No signs or written communications from the candidates inside the booths are permitted.
Also, the TV networks should inject an advisory at the start of the debate that “the following program is intended for mature audiences, viewer discretion is advised”!
If these suggestions are implemented the American public and world will at least hear who is permitted to speak.
BOB SCHEIFELE
Erion Drive, Nashua