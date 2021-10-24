To the Editor: Nearly everything we do today is connected to the internet. Unfortunately, there are many places in America where dependable internet is unavailable, especially in rural areas.
Bristol was one such rural community. With 3,000 residents located in the heart of the Lakes Region, internet service providers could not justify the investment to build and upgrade the network here. Without reliable high-speed internet, our students and businesses were at a competitive disadvantage.
We saw these risks ahead and decided we couldn’t wait for others to tackle the problem. Economic Development Committee Chair Bill Dowey and I came together to create Bristol Broadband Now.
The network infrastructure, built by eX2 Technology, cost $1.8 million to complete and was funded through local, state and federal dollars. Hub66, our internet service provider, offers fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) service, considered the fastest and highest standard for Internet delivery. Bristol residents can now get up to 1Gbps for $89 a month.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, at least 19 million Americans do not have access to broadband, and many more have access, but at substandard speeds or costs beyond what they can afford. High-speed internet service puts communities like Bristol at an advantage. We’re the only municipality in the country with this type of connection, and the economic opportunity that comes with it.
New Hampshire cannot be a state of “haves” and “have nots” when it comes to internet service. Funding is needed, like the $65 billion broadband expansion package in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.