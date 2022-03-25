To the Editor: Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer behind the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, and the world’s second largest natural gas producer (again, behind the U.S.). Russia is the largest exporter of oil and natural gas to world markets and supplies 40% of Europe’s gas. That was to increase sharply with the implementation Nord Stream 2, OK’d by the Biden administration after being opposed by the previous four administrations, two Republican and two Democrat.
From the first day of the Biden administration, a series of policy reversals have been designed to restrict production and distribution of fossil fuels. These included cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline from Canada, halting new oil and gas exploration and leasing on federal lands, changes in depletion and other tax credits, reinstating numerous regulations on the generation and distribution of natural gas, and elimination of maintenance of shipping corridors used by oil and gas distributors.
Biden administration efforts have not gone unrewarded. Crude oil ($/bbl) rose from $30.19 to $65.04 to $115.68, comparing March 5, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Doing the same for natural gas ($/MM BTU), we saw $1.986, $2.737 and $4.914.
Aside from the pain American workers feel when filling the tank at $4 per gallon or when paying the heating bill, the question I ponder is what ways has Russia been emboldened for its invasion of Ukraine by feckless energy policies of the Biden administration? The higher energy prices go, the more Vladimir Putin smiles.