To the Editor: The pandemic is waning and the panic is over. Now is the time to reexamine what powers the state wields during times of emergency.
Our state government determined which businesses and services were deemed "essential." One of the most baffling aspects of this segregation of society was that state liquor stores and Home Depot were allowed to remain open. At the same time, churches and houses of worship were forced to endure harsher restrictions. This was a violation, intentional or not, of one of the most fundamental freedoms that we hold, the 1st Amendment freedom of religion.
To remedy this, I sponsored HB 542 along with Representatives Jim Kofalt and Travis O'Hara. Passage of this legislation assures that if we ever face another pandemic-level event, churches and houses of worship will be treated at-least equally as important as "essential" businesses.
It was particularly troubling that when my Republican colleagues and I wanted to have a serious discussion on the House Floor about protecting religious liberty, Democrats rambled on about unrelated topics such as The Grateful Dead. I was even more disturbed that 155 of my Democrat House colleagues did not support this bill protecting your right to gather and practice your faith in times of crisis.
Thank you to everyone who helped pass this vital legislation protecting our citizens' right to the free exercise of religion. We must safeguard our freedoms by reminding our government that it is their job to protect our rights and liberties, especially during times of crisis.