To the Editor: Most folks in our area do not realize that the town of Salem houses 1 out of only 5 unidentified persons in the state of New Hampshire. On Aug. 7, 1969, a 20-30-year-old white male was found in a water-filled ditch off of I-93. He was wearing a T-shirt that said “Bradlees” and was shot four times execution style. Police believed he was a victim of gangs stemming from Massachusetts.
In 2012, John Doe was exhumed to provide further information to investigators. A facial reconstruction was done through the use of the victim’s skull. Furthermore, John Doe’s bones were sent to the FBI Nuclear DNA Unit for extraction. Unfortunately, law enforcement’s DNA database only works when there is matching DNA from immediate relatives (mother, son, brother, etc.).
Because of the inherent flaw in police DNA investigation, many agencies are looking into using forensic genealogy to solve their Doe cases.
The DNA Doe Project is an organization of volunteers dedicated to identifying John and Jane Does through the use of genetic genealogy websites like GEDmatch. As of this article, the DNA Doe Project has solved more than 20 cases, including 12 from 2019 alone, and an outlaw who perished in 1916.
Despite my attempts to contact the Salem PD through letters, email, and phone, I have received no luck in successfully contacting someone in regard to this case. It’s time Salem PD uses genetic genealogy such as the DNA Doe Project to solve this case.
CHRISTIAN GETCHELL
Salem