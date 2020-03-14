Sanctuary cities stand for equality and justice
To the Editor: No good has ever come from prejudice. No immortal speeches, laws or even time honored love songs have ever been written or sung by anyone who doesn’t value the essential goodness of the human spirit.
Accordingly, Matt Mayberry’s recent letter to the editor (3/3/20) vilifying sanctuary cities for ‘providing a get out of jail free card’ and ‘illegal immigrants’ as ‘unlawful’ border crossers incites fear and hatred of black and brown people whom he has never met or known. Why then does he label them categorically as bad?
Surely, excluding ethnic minorities based upon false assumptions about skin color is immoral and inhumane and promotes racist views antithetical to the core values of democracy.
There is a photographer living in a southwest border town whose mission has become taking pictures of all the personal belongings confiscated by border authorities of asylum seekers fleeing violence and persecution. His hope is that these treasured possessions will one day be returned to them. If not, the photos will always represent the intimate stories of families and loved ones, some lost to us forever, on their perilous journeys to safety.
Embedded in our collective conscience is an appreciation for the unforgettable words of Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King, Frederick Douglass and so many others who stood for equality and justice. To read them is to remember the true meaning of sanctuary, a place of refuge from unwarranted arrest.
May these cities continue to provide shelter from the storms of racial discrimination.
Ann Podlipny
Chester