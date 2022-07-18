To the Editor: Since 1934, Brookline’s DECCO Inc. has been providing critical mechanical contracting services throughout the region. In recent years, we built on that stable foundation to expand our services to provide metal fabrication and construction consulting services. Today we are proud to be one of the Northeast’s largest mechanical contractors. Through that time, our core values — partnership with and respect for one another, excellence in what we do, honoring our commitments, uncompromised integrity and servant leadership — guided our business and set us apart. We are in the business of building and creating, supporting our state, our valued employees and their families.
To continue doing what we do best it is critical that the 2017 Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act remains intact. The 2017 reduction of the corporate tax rate allowed us to reinvest, open a new facility in Nashua and hire more skilled tradespeople. This and other aspects of the bill gave businesses like ours a needed boost. The economic outlook today is unsettled, which is why we need to keep what’s working, and the 2017 tax bill has undoubtedly worked. A study by the National Association of Manufacturers recently showed that raising taxes and increasing regulatory hurdles right now would harm the economy at large. I hope our federal delegation will bear these important points in mind and fight to maintain the 2017 federal tax reforms.