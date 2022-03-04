To the Editor: I fell in love with Durham in September 1950 when my brother drove me down from Wolfeboro for my freshman year at UNH, and I have thought of Durham as my home town since that day.
Seventy-two years later, not much remains of that pretty town. But I still thrill to the sight of T-Hall, sitting on its little hill, and to the water spilling over Mill Pond Dam as it has done more or less continuously since Oyster River Plantation was settled in 1635, around the waterfall that made a settlement possible.
What sort of madness would destroy this beautiful thing? We hear nonsense about the river “running free to the sea,” but of course the Oyster River never ran free, nor will it ever, because there’s another, taller dam just one mile upstream. You can find it on the southwestern edge of the UNH campus: walk down College Road, turn right on South Road, and go to the end of the appropriately named Waterworks Drive!
Don’t be fooled by the facts being peddled by our anonymous city government, by the consultants they hired for half a million dollars, by outside do-gooders, and by the virtuous folk who presume to speak for Native Americans of half a millennium ago. Durham voters, please don’t destroy Mill Pond and the dam. Vote YES on the ballot question Tuesday, March 8.
To the Editor: For the past 10 years, Weare has been fortunate to have Maureen Billodeau as its town clerk. She is experienced, welcoming to all and greets you with a smile. She is knowledgeable and runs the clerk’s office efficiently and effectively, paying attention to details and keeping…