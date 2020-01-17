Save women’s sports
To the Editor: In a saner time N.H. House Bill 1251, which would prevent men from competing in women’s sports and is now before the House Education Committee, wouldn’t be controversial or even necessary.
It isn’t safe or fair to force women to compete with men.
But since laws supporting gender ideology have taken root, men are joining women’s athletic teams, smashing records and dominating weightlifting, softball, cycling, track, wrestling, football, volleyball, dodgeball, handball, cricket, golf, basketball and mixed martial arts.
In Connecticut, runner Selina Soule was beaten by two muscular young men in a high-school championship, missing out for a chance to compete before college coaches.
“We all know the outcome of the race before it starts; it’s demoralizing,” she said of having to compete against boys. In New Hampshire, a male dominates Franklin Pierce University’s Women’s Track Team, and won three conference championships.
We have long discriminated between men and women in athletic competition; the alternative is to ignore the biological differences between them, allowing men to steal places on the podium and scholarships from women.
Please ask your N.H. state representatives and the House Education Committee to support HB 1251 and save women’s sports.
STEPHEN SCAER
East Hobart Street, Nashua