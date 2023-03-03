To the Editor: As working parents of two-year-old twins, finding child care has been beyond difficult. My spouse and I were fortunate to find spots at a facility that opened in August 2022, but it has not been without challenges.
We were on many waitlists at other centers, but many require a nonrefundable deposit, which seems unreasonable given that none of the facilities could guarantee enrollment. Some of these waitlists are years long. We searched for child care centers from Salem to Concord and out to the Seacoast, and less than a handful have even responded to our inquiries.
Our current child care center advertised longer hours when we enrolled, but they are short-staffed and operating on reduced hours. They also observe many holiday closures, including the week between Christmas and New Year’s, and bimonthly half days for professional development.
We understand that staffing shortages are out of their control. We want our children’s teachers to have time off for professional and personal needs. Still, we rely on consistent child care to work, and these closures are stressful. We often rely on family members to step in if we cannot take time off.
Passing SB 237, the Child Care for NH Working Families Act, would save families (and especially first-time parents like us) sleepless nights, time, and lots of stress by investing in the child care workforce. It would support centers so they can operate at full capacity and shorten their waitlists. In turn, parents like us can focus more energy on raising our kids!
To the Editor: Attorney General John Formella has added New Hampshire to the litigation aimed at blocking ESG investing. Formella stated that “This action is all about protecting the hard-earned retirement savings of Granite Staters and of Americans all across the country.”