To the Editor: Vote yes on Raymond Warrant Article 26 to designate Old Fremont Road as a scenic road.
Scenic road designation provides some protection to stone walls and healthy big trees in the town right of way ONLY. They can be removed with planning board approval. Dangerous trees and branches can be removed and utility work can be done without planning board approval.
The designation only applies to the road right of way, not to buildings or people’s yards. Residents have full rights over their land. RSA 231:158,IV states: “Designation of a road as a scenic road shall not affect the rights of any landowner with respect to work on his own property...” Stone walls and trees on private land can be removed whenever the owner wants. Businesses are allowed on scenic roads if zoning allows.
Scenic road designation protects property owners’ rights by stopping the town from removing privately owned roadside stone walls and healthy big trees without permission.
Old Fremont Road runs through Raymond’s first neighborhood, settled in the 1750’s. Along with the paved parts, it includes unused Class VI parts that are more scenic trail than road. It has many stone walls and big trees, including the 250+ year-old unused Freetown Bridge stone foundation on the Lamprey River.
The public works director stated at deliberation that the cost to maintain a scenic road is about the same as any road. Road maintenance will be the same.
Voting is Tuesday, March 10 at Epping Middle School, Epping Street, Raymond, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Anthony Dickerson
Raymond
Sunday, March 08, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: Senator Maggie Hassan is proposing more spending to keep the proposed Boston-to-Concord passenger rail boondoggle lurching forward.
Saturday, March 07, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: I hope Bow residents will join me in voting to re-elect Harry Judd as selectman on March 10.
- Updated
To the Editor: Chris Pappas has been working tirelessly to keep Granite Staters safe under the mounting threats of the coronavirus outbreak. Even Governor Sununu thinks so. Sununu praised Chris and the rest of the New Hampshire delegation on their efforts, calling their work “absolutely terrific.”
- Updated
To the Editor: Being a mom, teacher, and taxpayer in this town I feel as though I have a very unique perspective on the current problems with the Sunapee School facilities.
Friday, March 06, 2020
What ‘s a sanctuary city?
Telling cities to obey isn’t conservative
Thursday, March 05, 2020
To the Editor: In November, a state Supreme Court order would have halted a projected 35 percent of alteration of terrain (AoT) permit applications that are reviewed by the Department of Environmental Services (DES). These permits apply to industrial, commercial and residential earth moving …
To the Editor: I don't know who thought it was a good idea to discontinue the Saturday edition of the newspaper, but it was a lousy one. Who doesn't like to have a cup of coffee on a Saturday morning, sit back and read the paper? No rushing out the door to work, just relaxing. Not everyone l…
Protect women’s sports from gender confusion
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Butler for Atkinson Budget Committee
Terrible price paid for costly insulin
NH needs stricter auto emissions standard
Monday, March 02, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: On February 28th there was an editorial cartoon by Gary Varvel showing the Wall Street Bull with a face mask on, looking afraid while Bernie Sanders is supposedly trying to cut it up.
- Updated
To the Editor: A seat belt law is a good idea and we're last in the country to do so. Now, how about mandatory vehicle insurance?