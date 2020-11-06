Raymond School Board shuns at-risk students
To the Editor: The Raymond School Board voted to cut the YEES (Youth Educational Employment Service) positions at both the middle and high schools. This is shortsighted. YEES oversees the most troubled at-risk students, yet represents .06 of one percent of the budget.
YEES provides transportation for students who would not attend otherwise, intervenes in physical altercations, handles student meltdowns, and recovers students escaping the building. YEES provides calm within chaos.
More students would be placed out of district without YEES, and our Raymond Educational Alternate Placement (REAP) program depends on YEES assistance. Data confirms the value of this program.
Here is a sampling of faculty and staff comments:
“It would be irresponsible to eliminate a position focused on at-risk students.”
The YEES worker is a “silent superhero who flies in quietly, saves the day and flies off.”
YEES can “de-escalate situations quickly.”
“Walking the halls when the student was frustrated…offering hope when none was there.”
“Eliminating this position would be a grave disservice to our most vulnerable student population.”
“Without YEES, those students would probably end up dropping out entirely.”
“I personally know of six students at RHS who would not have graduated without his help.”
“These are the kids who need the support and ‘shove’ the most, and we decide to shut the door on them completely? Is that what we are truly all about?”
This is a slap in the face to our most at-risk.
BOB LeMOINE
Raymond