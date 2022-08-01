To the Editor: There is an uproar in America today over the content of public school curricula. It’s driving wider interest in the idea of using municipal revenue to fund tuition payments directly to parents. Turns out there is much to commend in this approach to school choice. Parents are empowered to decide on the use of their own property taxes, 70 to 80 percent of which typically goes to funding public schools. These parents may affirm their public school system by sending their money down the traditional path or they may vote with that stipend to select a different municipality or even a private institution.
Teachers in all these candidate schools benefit from the competition for paying customers. It naturally drives them to excel at their professions. Municipalities get one step closer to level, predictable costs for educating children. Students, themselves, benefit from higher energy, more pupil-centric programs. Paid staff of the public teachers’ unions might not recognize the benefits they get from school choice right away. They will have greater challenges negotiating agreements that permit their rank and file to attract the tuition payments needed to fund operations. In the end, though, that will be a boost to union management as they are forced to do better for both their own members and their municipal customers. With both STEM and vocational skills at a premium in today’s workforce, school choice will help cities and towns better prepare youngsters for the real world. What’s not to like? Let’s get started!