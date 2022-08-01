School choice benefits nearly everyone in NH

To the Editor: There is an uproar in America today over the content of public school curricula. It’s driving wider interest in the idea of using municipal revenue to fund tuition payments directly to parents. Turns out there is much to commend in this approach to school choice. Parents are empowered to decide on the use of their own property taxes, 70 to 80 percent of which typically goes to funding public schools. These parents may affirm their public school system by sending their money down the traditional path or they may vote with that stipend to select a different municipality or even a private institution.

