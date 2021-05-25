School vouchers undermine schools and increase taxes
To the Editor: I am writing as a concerned citizen, homeowner, and longtime resident of the state of New Hampshire, regarding the tax-funded school vouchers our lawmakers are trying to put into the state budget.
Many Granite Staters, myself included, are strongly opposed to these vouchers. They would take the hard-earned tax dollars of the people of New Hampshire away from our schools to be put into unaccountable private “education” with no transparency. This bill only creates more administrative burden, and definitely will affect the quality of our long-prided public education system in New Hampshire, as well as raise property taxes.
The public education system is designed to give all students equal access to quality education. The main reason for difficulty in our state is the inequity of the school systems based on town population and tax wealth. It makes much more sense to redistribute education funds to less endowed towns and communities than to spend more money on vouchers.
Please call on our legislators to oppose vouchers in the state budget or any voucher bill that would damage our public education system.
BEVERLY PIETLICKI
Hillsboro