To the Editor: As a pragmatic Democrat, I figured I’d support a moderate presidential candidate. But after listening to Elizabeth Warren pitch her plan for tackling corruption head on at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in December, I’ve realized she is the best candidate to make a real difference on the issues that concern my family the most.
Warren’s campaign has centered around answering a single question – who does government work for? Right now, it’s working great for those at the top, and not for everyone else. That’s why Warren is calling this system out for what it is – corrupt. Exposing a broken system and calling for accountability from politicians isn’t divisive – it’s honest, courageous, and hopeful. Our nation is divided because citizens have a government that isn’t serving them. A moderate candidate will not magically fix these political divisions.
This election, I don’t want to support a candidate that feels comfortable watching costs of housing, health care, child care, and education rise. I don’t want to support a candidate saying they are for campaign finance reform while still courting billionaire donors. To answer Warren’s question, government should work for all Americans – and we need a candidate with the courage to expose the broken system preventing that from happening. To quote Warren, “Will I have a magic wand to enact my full agenda? Of course not. No President does. I know I will have to compromise. But that’s not where we start.” This seems practical to me.
CINDY RIZZA
Goffstown