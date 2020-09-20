Soucy rose to challenge
To the Editor: The coronavirus has been hard on Granite Staters, but it has also given us an opportunity to observe how our elected officials react in challenging times when we need them the most. As a constituent of Senator Donna Soucy, I watched carefully to see if she would rise to the occasion. I can now say I am remarkably impressed with her strong ability to lead. I am proud to support her for re-election in November.
As Senate president, Soucy led the effort to coordinate virtual meetings to ensure critical work could continue. Soucy led bipartisan negotiations and helped pass several omnibus bills that addressed problems related to veteran’s care, PFAS pollution, criminal justice reform, and more. However, I was most impressed by the negotiations that led to the unanimous passage of HB 1280.
This bill caps copays of insulin at $30 per month, requires epipens be covered by insurance, and takes several huge steps to reduce prescription drug costs. Democrats and Republicans applauded Senator Soucy for her leadership in negotiations and ensuring all sides were able to come together and pass this legislation. It is this type of bipartisan leadership that is so critical and rare.
Donna can bring all sides together during challenging times to deliver results. Donna Soucy earned my vote for re-election this November because of her dedication to serving her constituents and putting people over politics. Join me in supporting Donna Soucy for re-election on Nov. 3rd.
BETTY VAUGHAN
Litchfield