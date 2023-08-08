To the Editor: Our Founders warned Americans during the constitutional debates about fractious cults of personalities that could irreparably damage the American Democracy, and the 2024 Presidential race between the likely candidates of Joe Biden and Donald Trump is exactly what they meant.
James Madison, in Federalist 63, warned The People against “particular moments in public affairs” when the people are stimulated by “irregular passions” or are “misled by the artful misrepresentations of interested men.” To Madison, the Senate was a check on interested men because senators were older, wiser, and by merit of their statesmanship, could lead The People honorably “until Reason, Justice, and Truth, can regain their authority over the public mind.”
Madison got it right about the executives, be it Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated election claims, or then-candidate Joe Biden’s defense of the inexcusable and unprecedented riots over George Floyd’s death. Yes, the front runners are the very interested men Madison warned us about, but more worrying is the Senate, our bulwark against such personalities, is itself filled with elitist, interested men, who cling to power so harshly that Diane Feinstein, Mitch McConnell, and several others, are clearly cognitively inept and fractious elitists.
The People are being misled and victimized by these interested elitists who lord their power unchecked over us, while inciting us to in-fight when we should be securing our liberties. “We The People” must reject these aged and self-interested elitists at the ballot box and vote for younger and more representative leadership that truly embodies our values.