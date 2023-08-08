Senate owed some of the blame

To the Editor: Our Founders warned Americans during the constitutional debates about fractious cults of personalities that could irreparably damage the American Democracy, and the 2024 Presidential race between the likely candidates of Joe Biden and Donald Trump is exactly what they meant.

