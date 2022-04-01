HB 1393 budget cap isn’t right for Bedford schools
To the Editor: In the interest of full disclosure, I am the vice chair of the Bedford School Board, but the opinions below are mine.
I didn’t catch wind of the stink emanating from HB 1393 until a couple days before the House vote, but I immediately sent emails to local representatives asking them to reject it. Five of seven supported it. Did any one of them talk to any school board member?
Should this pass the Senate, and were the governor to sign it, HB 1393 would allow 25 people to submit a petition pulling a number out of a hat, call that your “cost per student” and multiply that by the number of student headcount to arrive at a budget.
Currently, cost per student is arrived at by taking the budget that is passed by the voters, subtracting out certain variable costs (transportation, food service, SPED, building aid) as vetted by the Department of Revenue Administration, then the Department of Education divides that by the student headcount.
HB 1393’s cost per student is sheer whimsy. What is the purpose, then, of the local school board thoughtfully working two months to develop a budget, as required by state rules?
If the issue is that the annual spend is too high, vote out board members and put fiscal hawks in. Now, a majority of voters are necessary to make the will of the district known. But 25 voters? Are you serious?
I’m begging the Senate to reject this stinker bill. I’d be pleased to testify against it.