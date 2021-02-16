Senators won’t answer
To the Editor: I wrote two very simple questions to our senators and neither one has replied, not even with a form letter. Here they are: Will you be personally reimbursing the taxpayers for the wasted money spent impeaching a president who is no longer president? Will you be impeaching Chuck Schumer for his threats against the Supreme Court justices? These seem pretty basic and should be easy to answer. They must be too busy wasting our tax dollars.
JEFFREY LOCKE
Coliseum Avenue, Nashua