Send the lobbyists packing, protect our rural way of life
To the Editor: HB 341 was recommended “Inexpedient to Legislate” (ITL) by a vote of 10-9. Write to the full House and ask them to vote YES on ITL for HB 341 by emailing nhhouse@leg.state.nh.us.
We’ve seen many similar bills that attempt to urbanize rural towns by favoring high-density construction over single-family homes. These bills should be sent to the trash bin.
At HB 341’s hearing, two out-of-state lobbyists were allowed to testify in favor, one from Virginia and another from Portland, Ore. They are indicative of the strong national push espousing the “new urbanist” scam, which is based on the idea people do not want to own their own homes and that parking is not needed as cars will just “go away”. The full list of lobbyists is available on the state website.
There is no assurance that urbanization will result in affordable housing, or that people will cease using cars. Homeowners, especially those who cherish the rural flavor of small towns, should be troubled by out-of-staters with an agenda trying to influence what happens here.
This is why it is important to write to the committees as they examine the bills. Further, write to the full House and Senate and ask them to vote to support or oppose those recommendations.
Peterborough residents were smart. They are glad that the citizens petitioned, and then voted, to have an elected planning board. Every planning board should be elected. And lobbyists should be sent packing.
JANE AITKEN
Bedford