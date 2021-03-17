Send checks back if you object to COVID relief
To the Editor: While I admit that I do not have access to the many pages of detail in the current COVID-19 relief package, (and disagree with some of the funding goals), I hope that the chorus of those who object to it in its entirety, (most of whom appear to be Republicans) do not accept any of the money and have a plan to return whatever they receive to the U.S. Treasury.
You cannot have it both ways.
If you refuse COVID support from Washington, you have every right to argue against the relief package. If you accept the money, your opinion is disqualified and you should keep your opinion to yourself.
And this includes our governor. If he feels New Hampshire does not need stimulus support, send the money back to Washington.
BOB SCHEIFELE
Erion Drive, Nashua