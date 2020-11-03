Send the pachyderms packing
To the Editor: This fall the motto is MASA... Make America Sane Again! To do this America needs to clean out the zoo by sending the Republican elephants packing. This party of pachyderms has become dysfunctional because Donald Trump, the head elephant, is deeply wounded, so he intimidates others in his herd with fear. Thus the serious ongoing pandemic, economic meltdown, social unrest over gross inequalities, gun violence, and the raging wildfires of global climate instability are now stuck in the gridlock of denial and self-delusion... as America is now suffering, near its breaking point.
Among other things, people like Lindsey Graham and the Christian Right have had to turn their moral compasses inside out to play along with Trump’s sick play, now played out upon the world stage. This tragic unfolding is much like the countless dysfunction family stories I encountered as a former psychotherapist for over three dozen years. At the center of each was a very sick elephant in the living room that everyone tried to ignore, but couldn’t, so they enabled it to continue. Now Trump, with his several untreated personality disorders, is the wounded bull elephant creating havoc in all our living rooms. Thus, this fall America clean out the zoo and replace the trouble with sanity and healing, as the “US” in United States is restored to true greatness.
MIKE BEEBE
Lyndeborough