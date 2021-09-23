To the Editor: We lost an uncle in the Philippines to COVID-19 last fall. A few friends also died of COVID. Our family and friends were under very strict lockdowns, unable to travel unless they had a private vehicle, and even then only within the boundaries of their town without special permission to go outside.
In spite of these precautions and great discipline in observing them (Nobody complained about wearing masks!) the delta variant has now spread and is taking a great toll. Every day we have news of other friends who are very sick or who have died. Three sisters in one family we know died last week: one on Monday, the second on Wednesday, the third on Friday. Everyone is waiting for vaccines from the U.S. and Europe, as it appears that the Chinese vaccine is not very effective. And those vaccines are finally arriving, but so late.
I am protected against serious illness and death by the vaccines I received this spring. Rather than receive a booster, I’d like to see that dose go to people in the Philippines and other countries crying out for help. This is what is right. It’s also what is smart, for the longer we leave coronavirus to mutate in unvaccinated populations, the more sure we are to one day receive a more deadly variant here.
It is our moral responsibility and in our best interest to quickly send these vaccines to places in the world that need them most.
To the Editor: On Tuesday we have an opportunity to make a positive change for our city. We can alternate out the positions of the aldermen at large by replacing the current members with two new people who have demonstrated a lifetime of dedication to this city.
