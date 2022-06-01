To the Editor: It’s time to enact sensible legislation to prevent a gun massacre in New Hampshire. Let’s steer away from rhetoric like “Democrats want to take away your guns” or “Republicans care more about the Second Amendment than second graders.” Let’s get something done to protect Granite Staters in schools, churches, and shopping malls.
Other states have legislation protecting gun rights while reducing gun violence. In Hawaii, rifles and handguns must be registered and background checks are required. Individuals with drug or violence convictions and those under restraining orders are prohibited from possessing guns. Gun deaths per capita are now 25% below the national average.
In New Hampshire it’s a different story. Is a permit required to purchase a gun? Is registration required? Is the sale of assault rifles or semiautomatic handguns prohibited? Is there a limit on magazine capacity? Are gun owners required to be licensed? Is safety education required of new gun owners? Is there a “red flag” law that prevents convicted felons from purchasing firearms? Are handguns prohibited from school grounds? The answer is no.
We do have a law that says state legislation preempts local legislation. Local authorities cannot enact regulations to protect their children and themselves. It’s up to state officials. It’s time for them to do something to prevent gun violence in our beloved state. It’s well past time to go beyond “thoughts and prayers” and take action now, before we too make national headlines.