For starters, I am the president of the Brookside Cooperative Inc. board of directors. Brookside Cooperative is a manufactured home park with 18 occupied residences located in Hill. When we formed the cooperative we had six of those households who came to hear what becoming a resident-owned community would entail. We heard both the benefits and the challenges that we would face if we pursued this endeavor. All six in attendance decided we would take the chance and form a cooperative with the intent of determining if purchasing the park was feasible. Not the vote to purchase. Mr. Landrigan’s incorrectly wrote that I said only six of 21 residents voted to purchase the park. That vote came months later at a membership meeting when we had 16 of the 18 residents as members. Ten of those members attended the meeting. The vote was unanimous in favor of purchasing the park. The remaining six members were unable to attend but commented they would have voted yes if state law permitted proxy voting. The remaining two residents also joined the cooperative making all residents of this park members of the cooperative and having a voice in how this park is run. I appreciate you making note of this correction.
To the Editor: Do your elected representatives care what you think? With maps currently proposed for NH’s House, Senate and Executive Council Districts, elected representatives won’t have to care. These maps keep districts safe for incumbents. No competition -- no need to care!