Set the record straight

To the Editor: Your caption on Thomas Roy’s photograph of the Queen City Pride event Saturday is in error: “Stephen and Beth Scaer from Nashua, are ejected for their views on women’s sports and the politics of BLM by the man on the right and others from the Brady Sullivan Plaza on Elm Street during a rally of Pride and Black Lives members . . .”

Beth and I were peacefully protesting on the sidewalk in front of the plaza when one of the BLM/Pride activists stole and then vandalized my sign by ripping off the “Marxism” letters and writing “TRANSPHOBES.” I walked over to ask for its return. They encircled, blocked and taunted me to keep me away from my sign. When they returned my property, we left of our own volition with them following and shouting at us.

STEPHEN SCAER

East Hobart Street, Nashua

