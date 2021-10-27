To the Editor: Your editorial regarding women in New Hampshire politics omitted some women deserving of recognition. While it mentioned Vesta Roy as our first woman senate president, the editorial should have included the three other women who have also served in that role: Bev Hollingworth, Sylvia Larsen and Donna Soucy. New Hampshire made history in 2008 when our state senate had the first female majority legislative body in U.S. history.
The editorial skipped over the first woman elected as executive councilor, Dudley Dudley, elected 45 years ago. Ruth was the second, Deb Pignatelli third, Bev Hollingworth fourth. Cinde Warmington and Janet Stevens are now serving there.
The editorial also skipped over Donna Sytek and Terie Norelli’s service as speaker of the House of Representatives. It didn’t mention the first woman elected to federal office Carol Shea-Porter or Annie Kuster either. It did mention Kelly Ayotte and to its credit the editorial did mention in passing Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in their U.S. history-making service of having been elected governor and U.S. senator.
While Joyce Craig’s election as the first woman mayor of Manchester was notable, there have been dozens of women elected as mayor in cities across the state starting with Mary Dondero of Portsmouth 80 years ago.
While women winning office has become a common occurrence in New Hampshire we should still honor those who blazed the trails and won in times not so supportive.