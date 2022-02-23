To the Editor: In 2019, according to data from the Department of Education, 79% of New Hampshire colleges and universities reported zero cases of rape.
However, the United States Department of Justice says that 1 in 10 students will experience sexual violence during their time in college. In New Hampshire, nearly 15,000 students are affected. The American Medical Association calls it the “silent epidemic.”
Data reported by institutions of higher education does not match up with the actual estimated rates of sexual violence in our state. We do not know what is really happening on our campuses. We need a better way to collect data on what’s happening so we know how to better prevent sexual violence and support students.
Fortunately, it’s happening this spring.
For the first time in New Hampshire’s history, institutions of higher education will be required to conduct a campus climate survey on sexual violence and then deliver the anonymously collected data to the New Hampshire Department of Education in addition to publishing it publicly on their website.
This groundbreaking shift happened because of a recent law passed thanks to the advocacy of students and survivors.
The survey completion rate will determine its success. The data collected can help amplify the voices of survivors, influence changes, and help make sexual violence no longer a “silent epidemic.”
Students and survivors have the chance to make their communities safer by filling out the survey this spring. Let’s get to work!