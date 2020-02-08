To the Editor: I see that Senator Shaheen is working to delay implementation of the law (Obamacare) she helped pass. She reaffirmed that support when she voted in opposition to blocking administrative rules that have resulted in millions losing their "grandfathered" plans.
Given that everything that has gone wrong with the law was predicted by her constituents, the industry, and colleagues in the other party, it really makes you wonder what happened. Was she so blinded by party loyalty and far enough away from her next election that she damned the torpedoes or was she completely incompetent and unwilling to listen to those inside and outside of the industry?
Either way, I don't have a great deal of confidence in her latest attempts to save face and finally address the obvious shortcomings of the law as they are clearly driven by her upcoming attempt at re-election. The shenanigans used to pass this law are shameful and it's sad that she played a key role in the oppressive type of governance displayed.
Support for this type of management and approach to governance is inconsistent with New Hampshire values and traditions. It's sad that Senator Shaheen has neglected to bring those values to Washington and that she only seems receptive to considering other points of view when an election is around the corner.
James Sartell
Brookline