Shaheen secured $82M for NH schools in COVID-19 crisis
To the Editor: Before entering politics, Jeanne Shaheen was a high school teacher. Senator Shaheen understands that education is key to a good job and financial security for our next generation.
Knowing the importance of education, back in March Sen. Shaheen secured over $82 million in emergency relief and aid for New Hampshire’s elementary and secondary schools and colleges and universities.
This CARES Act funding helped students and teachers adapt to learning in the coronavirus era.
The pandemic has led to massive revenue shortfalls for state and local governments. K-12 schools may face severe budget cuts while also working to prepare for either in-person or remote learning (or some combination of the two) come September.
To address this looming crisis Shaheen recently called for at least another $175 billion nation-wide for the Elementary and Secondary Education Relief Fund in any future COVID-19 relief package.
Economic recovery depends on making the investments necessary to safely reopen schools and ensure continuity of education during the ongoing pandemic. The long-term consequences of sustained educational disruption could hold back an entire generation of youngsters, affecting students’ quality of life and weakening our nation.
This is why Sen. Shaheen will always work across the aisle for education. I urge you to vote to re-elect Shaheen so she can continue to work for New Hampshire’s students and teachers.
RICHARD HOLSTEIN
Bedford