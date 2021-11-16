‘Share the woods’ column a lesson in enjoying outdoors
To the Editor: As a longtime New Hampshire hunter and avid hiker with my springer Nel, I immensely enjoyed Dave Anderson’s “Share the woods” article in his New Hampshire Sunday News “Forest Journal” column. I think most citizens who utilize our woods and wildlife will appreciate reading Dave’s factual and clear discussion of deer hunters sharing our forests with non-hunters. Dave also explains in detail how important the state Fish and Game Department is to our state and its people, especially in regard to the habitat, protection and growth of wildlife species of all kinds, from deer to Karner butterflies.
In regard to safety, Dave tells the reader how safe our woods are with the tens of thousands of hunters and non-hunters using them more than ever before. The hunter safety class requirement for all hunters has dramatically reduced shooting accidents. In fact, there have only been two minor accidents with non-hunters in many years, as Dave points out.
I think all who read the article will enjoy it and learn something new about hunting in New Hampshire and the value of the Fish and Game Dept. As a lifetime fishing and hunting license holder now at age 77, I even learned some new, valuable facts myself. We owe Dave Anderson a hearty thank you for this article.