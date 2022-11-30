Letter: 'Shire Sharing' holiday dinners reach 2,000 Nov 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save ‘Shire Sharing’ serves 2,000 holiday dinnersTo the Editor: Over the years I’ve seen you give credit to many charities that give Thanksgiving Dinners, but I’ve never seen you mention “Shire Sharing” which delivers over 2.000 dinners every year.So... What’s the deal?MIKE PELANDERCanal St, Manchester Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Monday, November 28, 2022 Letter: The silver lining to loss Silver lining to losing U.S. Senate race Sunday, November 27, 2022 Letter: Another Democrat ploy Another Democrat ploy Letter: Grateful for the support Grateful for the support Friday, November 25, 2022 Letter: Ty Gagne's accounts should give hikers pause Ty Gagne’s accounts should give hikers pause Letter: We need a less exasperating GOP A less exasperating GOP Tuesday, November 22, 2022 Letter: Trump run means another loss for GOP Trump run will mean another loss for GOP Letter: Tired of bipartisan failure of leadership Tired of the bipartisan failure of leadership Letter: Support school choice and public schools Support school choice and our public schools Monday, November 21, 2022 Letter: Clean sweep in District 30 Clean sweep in District 30 Letter: Rights come with duties including avoiding abortions Rights come with duties Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Another Democrat ploy Letter: The silver lining to loss Letter: Ty Gagne's accounts should give hikers pause Letter: Support school choice and public schools Letter: We need a less exasperating GOP Letter: Grateful for the support Letter: Rights come with duties including avoiding abortions Letter: Trump run means another loss for GOP Letter: Big Brothers, Big Sisters event raised $75,000 Letter: Tired of bipartisan failure of leadership Editorial Cartoon: Dale Neseman Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Wednesday, November 30, 2022 Tim Graham: Traumatic executions vs. therapeutic abortions Garrison Keillor: An old man thinking at the Thanksgiving table Sunday, November 27, 2022 Jonah Goldberg: Republicans want to win -- and Trump's now a loser David Harsanyi: The GOP's Hunter Biden probe is legit Patrick Hynes: Dems reclaim election denier mantle from Trump Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT