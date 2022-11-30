‘Shire Sharing’ serves 2,000 holiday dinners

To the Editor: Over the years I’ve seen you give credit to many charities that give Thanksgiving Dinners, but I’ve never seen you mention “Shire Sharing” which delivers over 2.000 dinners every year.

 
