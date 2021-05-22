Should vaccine passports be required to travel?
To the Editor: One definition of communication is: “Act or process of communicating thoughts, opinions, information”, or something like that.
We are being bombarded with “communications” from a variety of sources on the subject of face masks. “WEAR THEM, DON’T WEAR THEM, YOU CAN’T MAKE ME WEAR ONE, YOU DON’T NEED TO WEAR THEM IF….”
The latest from the CDC is that masks need not be worn IF fully vaccinated. That means for most of us, two shots.
No one however has communicated, announced, or explained how we can prove that we have in fact been fully vaccinated.
Many government officials have already ruled out “vaccination passports”. OK, then how does one demonstrate that one has been fully vaccinated? No one has communicated that point. Once vaccinated we are issued a card with that information. But some states prohibit asking to see that card.
The nation is on the verge of reopening at full speed. That means large gatherings, concerts, airline trips, cruises, vacations, etc. How will we demonstrate full vaccination?
If you are planning a trip to Europe later this year, you best have proof of vaccination upon arrival in those countries because they are in fact creating “vaccination passports” and if you do not have proof of vaccination, you will face a multitude of obstacles to your vacation.
I am not advocating for vaccine passports. I am advocating for some commonsense communication that one can comply with and avoid trouble down the road.
BOB SCHEIFELE
Erion Drive, Nashua