Should of known better than to go shopping

To the Editor: I made the mistake of going to Market Basket in Londonderry on Friday, March 13th. It was like Mortal Kombat! It was like Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

Other shoppers’ carts banging into my cart. Every man or woman for themselves, cutting you off, reaching in front of you, etc.

I could not help seeing older (seniors) confused with a painful expression on their face.

This was not their world any longer. They have been stampeded by “get out of the way” “new order” 20- to 40-year-olds.

If I escape the coronavirus it will just be my fate to be run over by an out of control food cart.

Ernest E. Benway

Derry

Monday, March 16, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: No virtue in disposing of the unborn

To the Editor: While watching Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York standing in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in support of a pro-choice rally where he threatened conservative justices - even stating "That they will pay the price" if they rule in favor of abortion restrictions - behind h…

Saturday, March 14, 2020
Friday, March 13, 2020
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Sunday, March 08, 2020
Saturday, March 07, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Pappas protecting NH from coronavirus

To the Editor: Chris Pappas has been working tirelessly to keep Granite Staters safe under the mounting threats of the coronavirus outbreak. Even Governor Sununu thinks so. Sununu praised Chris and the rest of the New Hampshire delegation on their efforts, calling their work “absolutely terrific.”