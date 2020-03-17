Should of known better than to go shopping
To the Editor: I made the mistake of going to Market Basket in Londonderry on Friday, March 13th. It was like Mortal Kombat! It was like Times Square on New Year’s Eve.
Other shoppers’ carts banging into my cart. Every man or woman for themselves, cutting you off, reaching in front of you, etc.
I could not help seeing older (seniors) confused with a painful expression on their face.
This was not their world any longer. They have been stampeded by “get out of the way” “new order” 20- to 40-year-olds.
If I escape the coronavirus it will just be my fate to be run over by an out of control food cart.
Ernest E. Benway
Derry