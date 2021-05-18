Shouldn’t America strive to be better?
To the Editor: Two weeks ago, I stood on Main Street in Wolfeboro, opposite the entrance where a group of supporters of House Bill 544 were gathering to discuss the bill. The sign I held read: “Systemic racism IS a thing.”
Why? Because growing up within racist culture, teachings, laws, and actions, there is no way it cannot be. This does not mean that every American is a racist. But did you, like I did, grow up in a household that used language with a White point of view? Did a loving, kind and wonderful grandmother (like mine) use racial slurs?
Have you been pulled over for driving a car where not many of ”your kind” lived? Were you followed in a Macy’s because of your skin color? Were you told to “go back to where you came from” because of facial features?
With all legislation, the text doesn’t matter as much as enforcement. I believe that its most ardent supporters will use the bill’s language to label “anti- Americanism.” Isn’t this McCarthy-era thinking?
Will we be stopped from examining treatment of non-White poeple as lesser or non-people? Why we force-marched Native Americans (killing so many) for our Manifest Destiny? Why Americans enslaved millions for 245 years? Or is our current treatment of “others” reflective of how we’ve treated “others” in the past?
Admitting to our culture’s wrongs is not a conviction of present members of our culture. Shouldn’t America struggle to be great, rather than simply call ourselves so?
SCOTT LOUNSBURY
Wolfeboro