To the Editor: This time of the year is when you appreciate sidewalks. I am thankful for the homeowners who clean the snow and ice off the footpaths. I wish more people would do their civic duty and remove the snow and ice and sand if needed.
The sidewalks are used by children and adults and should be used to show gratitude to those people who clean their sidewalks. We have lots of good sidewalks in Manchester and should show pride in keeping the city clean and safe for our residents.
LUCIEN P. TRUDEAU
Harrison Street, Manchester