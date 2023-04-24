To the Editor: As chair of the Granite VNA Board of Trustees, I am pleased to announce that Chris Emond, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire, is this year’s Kay Sidway Award recipient for his support of families and children.
Mr. Emond is more than a worthy recipient of this award named after Kay Sidway, who was honored for her endless love and commitment to the children of our community in 1998. Since then, the award has been presented annually to others who have also devoted themselves to the education, nurturing, and well-being of families.
As child care availability decreased this past decade, and especially since the pandemic, Mr. Emond worked tirelessly to support and fill gaps in care. With his leadership, the organization expanded early childhood education and now operates eight early learning centers and serves about 500 infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. It also expanded school age programming in rural communities where opportunities are limited. Today, the Boys & Girls Club serves roughly 1,100 children each week at 28 locations.
During the pandemic, Emond helped create guidelines for reopening child care centers as part of the governor’s task force. He advocated for federal funding and changes in the state to help ease costs for parents.
Granite VNA is looking forward to honoring Mr. Emond for these reasons and many more during our annual Passion for Caring fundraiser at The Barn at Bull Meadow on Wednesday, May 3, at 5:30 p.m.
To the Editor: PFAS (poly- and per- fluoroalkyl substances) are a family of over 15,000 different synthetic chemicals that have a variety of uses including stain and water repelling properties, but unfortunately of the more than 100 chemicals that have been studied, all are very toxic and n…
To the Editor: Russell Hodgkins’ op-ed "Normalization of deviance and the Tucker Carlson tapes" published April 4 illustrates an interesting concept: how toleration of habitual and repeated violations of a rule or norm without adverse consequences can render such rules null and void.