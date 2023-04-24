Sidway Award recipient worked tirelessly for city

To the Editor: As chair of the Granite VNA Board of Trustees, I am pleased to announce that Chris Emond, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire, is this year’s Kay Sidway Award recipient for his support of families and children.

Letter: Grateful the EPA is taking action on PFAS

To the Editor:  PFAS (poly- and per- fluoroalkyl substances) are a family of over 15,000 different synthetic chemicals that have a variety of uses including stain and water repelling properties, but unfortunately of the more than 100 chemicals that have been studied, all are very toxic and n…

Letter: Facts can be inconvenient

To the Editor:  Russell Hodgkins’ op-ed "Normalization of deviance and the Tucker Carlson tapes" published April 4 illustrates an interesting concept: how toleration of habitual and repeated violations of a rule or norm without adverse consequences can render such rules null and void.

