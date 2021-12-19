To the Editor: Clarifying and simplifying composting regulations helps NH save money and soil at no added costs. Since we already have vast and ever-growing amounts of organic waste materials, composting is the best way to handle that material.
Clarified and simplified regulations expand this home-grown industry. Such regulations address the issue rather than fighting paperwork.
Simplified regulations generate positive results:
Small-scale composting becomes a local industry that creates soil while it also saves haulage fees.
Small-scale composting diverts massive tonnage of wet, methane-generating, and vermin-attracting waste from costly landfills and into the production of useful compost.
Small-scale composting makes composting convenient thus assuring greater participation than at present.
Small scale composting can become widespread and thus reduce food waste on a broader scale than today.
Small-scale composting makes our waste stream adaptable and resilient so when things go sideways we can recover in a timely fashion.
Small-scale composting takes a problem of waste removal and makes it a solution of soil amendment.
Small-scale composting creates jobs that reduce tipping fees, amend New Hampshire’s poor soil and also reduces methane generation, vermin growth, and noxious smells.
Small-scale composting diverts wet and heavy waste which lightens the waste loads and significantly reduces municipal tipping fees.
Complex and confusing regulations discourage composting and waste a product we already possess. We dump valuable materials into costly landfills when simplified regulations could save money and help our soil.
Enact simplified and streamlined compost regulations today.