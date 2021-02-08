Do teacher unions dictate?
To the Editor: Put the kids back in school or save money by selling snowplows, dump trucks, backhoes and bucket loaders. Buy brooms, shovels, pickaxes and other laborious tools of yesteryear because when the teacher unions get through, that’s all the kids will be qualified for. If they don’t want to teach in school then they don’t deserve to be paid. Certainly they’ve heard of apportionment! Since when do the teacher unions dictate? Give us a freaking break.
WILLIAM ALKINS
Raymond