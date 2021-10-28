Letter: Since when is Raymond a suburb of Manchester? Oct 28, 2021 50 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Since when is Raymond a suburb of Manchester?To the Editor: As an 86-year native of Raymond, I find it annoying that my town is classified as a “suburb of Manchester” by City Matters columnist Mark Hayward.I’m not sure where Mr. Hayward lives, but I suppose he might accept that Raymond, and therefore Manchester, is really a suburb of Boston.PAUL BROWNRaymond Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Letter: Several outstanding women were omitted by editorial Editorial omitted several outstanding NH women Letter: Craven councilors care more about themselves than NH Our craven councilors Letter: Craig knows Manchester and how to get things done Craig knows Manchester and gets things done Tuesday, October 26, 2021 Letter: You can be a part of World Food Day End poverty worldwide Letter: Remember how leftist destroyed Venezuela Remember how leftists destroyed Venezuela Letter: Slow the spending and close the loopholes Slow the spending and close all the loopholes Letter: À la carte TV turnoff À la carte TV a real turnoff Monday, October 25, 2021 Letter: Sununu is driven by ambition not love of New Hampshire Sununu is driven by ambition Letter: Voice of students ignored in Moultonborough mask debate Voice of students was ignored Letter: Repeal use of force authorization Repeal Iraq war authorization Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Sununu is driven by ambition not love of New Hampshire Letter: COVID concerns don't seem to apply to illegal immigrants Letter: Rural broadband initiative helps level the playing field Letter: Repeal use of force authorization Letter: Several outstanding women were omitted by editorial Letter: Voice of students ignored in Moultonborough mask debate Letter: Craig knows Manchester and how to get things done Letter: Remember how leftist destroyed Venezuela Letter: Slow the spending and close the loopholes Letter: More sober homes in the city shows great initiative Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Patrick J. Buchanan: Can Poland be Poland -- and stay in the EU? Garrison Keillor: The amazing grace of charismatic piskies Sunday, October 24, 2021 Patrick J. Buchanan: Warnings and threats -- or bluster and bluff George F. Will: Don't let Trump's 'privilege' claim thwart the Jan. 6 investigation Kathy Sullivan: Tuesday we can pick a better Manchester Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT