Since when is Raymond a suburb of Manchester?

To the Editor: As an 86-year native of Raymond, I find it annoying that my town is classified as a “suburb of Manchester” by City Matters columnist Mark Hayward.

I’m not sure where Mr. Hayward lives, but I suppose he might accept that Raymond, and therefore Manchester, is really a suburb of Boston.

PAUL BROWN

Raymond

Wednesday, October 27, 2021
