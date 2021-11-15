Tall Milton condo complex will be unsightly from pond
To the Editor: The Milton Planning Board is considering approval of the development of a three-story, 36-unit condo complex on top of a hill overlooking Milton Three Ponds.
Miltons Open Space Development (OSD) regulation stipulates only single family and duplex dwellings can be built in the low-density area. However, the planning board has already approved a waiver from this developer to allow multi-family dwellings in direct contradiction to Milton’s Master Plan.
Thousands of people each year enjoy the 1,100-acre lake, which is a getaway from city life, and home to Yogi Bear Campground (formerly Mi Te Jo’s). It’s a place to unwind, boat, swim, fish, and appreciate the serenity.
Yet this proposed condo complex would increase noise & light pollution, and run-off from the steep slope could hurt the water quality of the lake. If this condo development is approved on a hill overlooking the lake, others are sure to follow.
The Milton Planning Board meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:30 pm. The meeting December 7 will be held at Nute High School, 22 Elm St., at 6:30 p.m. and will be an important one for all of us to attend. The board will review the application and render a decision.
We need every concerned citizen of Maine and New Hampshire to attend and provide their voices to the planning board.