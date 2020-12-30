Barr flees sinking ship
To the Editor: Like other Trump Administration rats, Attorney General Bill Barr is jumping the ship of state. After all the damage he has done to the U.S. Justice Department and our democratic nation, his exit is way too little and way too late!
What are the chances that he already has his presidential pardon in his back pocket? He’d better have. I’m sure he will find himself in the crosshairs of the incoming justice community for his dirty deeds and illegal actions.
What is next for poor Bill Barr? Perhaps we can find him a nice cozy cell. Imagine Tweedle-Trump and Tweedle-Barr sharing some close quarters in a federal detention facility. Won’t they have a lot to share? Who would hire him after four years of his anti-American performances, after all? Well, lots of Republican humanitarians would love to have a former Trump A.G. on the banner of their “high caliber” law firms. Just because they feel bad for him, getting canned at the last moment, you know?
TRACY NABSTEDT
Concord