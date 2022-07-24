To the Editor: We are being told that electricity generated from solar and wind power is the future because these sources are endless and clean. The real cost doesn’t matter to the radical progressives who claim that the future must be now under threat of impending doom. The old Chicken Little “the sky is falling” refrain.
Nuclear power is endless and clean but never considered by the repetitive message we are reminded of ad infinitum. There is another renewable source. That source is ignored because the word brings to mind an unpleasant sound and image. The word is trash — burn trash to heat water and generate steam to turn electricity-generating turbines. Trash is endless, so renewable. There is concern for toxic emissions from burning trash, but, if incentivized, technology can rapidly overcome that problem. Burning trash for energy will decrease the need for landfills and preserve the environment.
So what’s the real problem with burning trash? It’s the government’s usual crony capitalism, bestowing favors in place of objectivity and open debate about pros and cons. We will never be able to rely on only one or two renewables to supply all of our energy needs. What’s really needed is a massive roto-rooter job on Washington to clean out the scum that’s clogging the expression of common sense.