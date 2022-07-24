The sky is falling again, maybe garbage can help

To the Editor: We are being told that electricity generated from solar and wind power is the future because these sources are endless and clean. The real cost doesn’t matter to the radical progressives who claim that the future must be now under threat of impending doom. The old Chicken Little “the sky is falling” refrain.

