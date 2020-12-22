Kool-Aid for Trump supporters
To the Editor: I’m confused. Donald Trump made fun of a special needs reporter. He made fun of a protester for her weight. White supremacists like him. He lied about COVID to not worry us weak Americans.
Russians are friends and Democrats are enemies. He calls himself the best president. His words always blame someone. Hitler did that too. What an absolute joke. Most good CEOs purposely hire different views, to keep things well rounded. He fires his own people for other ideas. Imagine a sports team acting in such a way. Too many changes are a sure sign of weakness.
And his followers? Remember that bully jerk in school who made fun of everyone, but had the cool car and great parents’ house. Some refused to be his friend. Yet others liked the cool stuff, so they laughed when chubby girl was made fun of. This is your president. A clear look into human darkness. A clear look at what is not decent.
They say our true character is revealed by our actions when no one is looking. Very scary to behave in such a manner when everyone is looking. A president who attacks SNL for the jokes they make about all presidents. Is he limiting free speech? Oh yeah, a president who doesn’t have a pet? Oops, he does. Millions of followers. Hurry up and get your treat, purple Kool-Aid.
KEVIN MARQUIS
Cilley Roard, Manchester