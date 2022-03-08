To the Editor: To all Ward 9 residents, as most of you know but perhaps many of you do not, Ward 9 has a special election coming up to replace our late Alderman Barbara Shaw, who sadly passed suddenly in late December. In looking at the two candidates, something that stands out to me as very important is one’s record of service to our city. One candidate really pops out to me in that regard, and that candidate is Jim Burkush.
As the former fire chief for Manchester and having served with the department for nearly 40 years, Jim’s record of service and sense of giving back to his community runs deep. He has pulled people from burning buildings, fished cars out of lakes, and even rescued cats from precarious positions in the trees! Most recently he has been very helpful working with some of our elderly population who live on fixed incomes, educating them on how to apply for property tax exemptions to offer relief in that regard.
As the father of two boys who worked through the ranks of City Year for many years, and as a career and advice counselor myself, I can sleep well at night knowing that Mr. Burkush will always look out for the people of Manchester and will always tackle each and every issue with vigor and purpose. I urge everyone living in Ward 9 to please cast their ballots for him on March 15th whether in person or via absentee ballot!
To the Editor: For the past 10 years, Weare has been fortunate to have Maureen Billodeau as its town clerk. She is experienced, welcoming to all and greets you with a smile. She is knowledgeable and runs the clerk’s office efficiently and effectively, paying attention to details and keeping…