To the Editor: I appreciated a talk radio segment I heard recently on WKXL when the hosts were talking to a former U.S. Senator about civility and compromise. Blanche Lincoln said that when she was in Washington 10 years ago, there were bipartisan dinners hosted by leadership where lawmakers could lay down their partisan punchlines and truly connect. She said Senate work was then more easily accomplished because it could be based on friendship, respect and common humanity. She talked about approaching our national tax debate the same way.
I hope people are listening to her. We need a balanced payment plan for the expenses we are running up in America after this pandemic. A little trust goes a long way nowadays and it seems missing from Washington politics.
I felt compelled to write to urge our citizens to take this message to heart. We have to work together. That means closing loopholes in our tax rates before we raise taxes to unaffordable rates where only those with means can pay their bills. Our economy is fragile. We need to be more careful with our dollars. We can’t tax business and expect them to shoulder the weight of our economy. It’s hard to find workers, it’s hard to pay the bills and a major corporate tax hike on big business will only trickle down and hurt families.
I agree with former Senator Lincoln, close the loopholes, start with basic balance and fairness in the system and slow down the spending.