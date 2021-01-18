Smith’s hate speech bill was unconstitutional
To the Editor: Marjorie’s Smith opinion piece on her late-to-be-admitted proposed legislation on hate speech punishment not being considered by the new legislature leaves out one very large detail. The bill she and Renny Cushing were trying to push was blatantly unconstitutional.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled numerous times over many decades that any restriction of speech, includes hate speech — which has a different meaning for different people — is a violation of the First Amendment and if such a bill were to be passed by the state Legislature, it would be overturned in court, but not without a lot of wasted taxpayer dollars for lawyers’ fees.
I am hoping for the voters in New Hampshire that Renny and Marjorie are smart enough to know that this proposed bill would not pass legal muster and that it was just a political ploy. Then again maybe not.
I am glad that those (the Republicans) on the rules committee that voted against this unconstitutional attempt at restricting the First Amendment, knew it was illegal and would set the state up for a losing fight with the U.S. Supreme Court again.
EDWARD GAGNON
Francestown