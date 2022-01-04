Snarky editorial, but what about voucher oversight?
To the Editor: The Union Leader jabs at public schools for a serious failure checking a teacher’s employment history. Because it happened in a public school, we know it happened and we can fix it. New Hampshire Republicans launched school vouchers this year. We have no idea what the $8 million public dollars are funding. Pedophile tutors? Maybe. Pornography? Sure, if the Scholarship Organization thinks it’s appropriate.
New Hampshire has school vouchers in spite of our democracy. When the House Education Committee looked closely at vouchers in 2021, the bill didn’t even win approval of the Republican-controlled committee. Thousands testified against the bill. The House didn’t vote on it. The Senate didn’t vote on it. Sponsors lied about the cost, saying it would cost $129,000, rather than the actual $8.1 million. Hold on tight. Republicans estimate the cost will be 25x higher in the second year.
All of those funds are laundered through a non-governmental scholarship organization. What qualifies as an acceptable education expense? Anything the scholarship organization says. The public doesn’t get to know what vendors, products, or services we’re paying for.
We could very well be sending education funds to people with sexual criminal backgrounds or worse. Does the Union Leader care?