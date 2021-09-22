To the Editor: Laid out before us we all have an opportunity to take a chance; which we may choose to take or not. If we choose to get vaccinated, some of us will get a tiny prick, one no worse than a mosquito bite. This shot could make us a little uncomfortable for maybe a day or two. We are then protected with extremely little risk of getting hospitalized or dying from COVID.
Others may decide to roll the dice and not get the shot. About one out of six people taking their chances will lose and wind up sick with COVID, some very sick, many in the hospitals, some on ventilators. Many who do not get vaccinated could join the 675,000 people already dead in the United States alone.
I understand that you don’t like being told what to do. The government already tells us to stop at red lights and stop signs, not to drive too fast, and not to buy and sell illegal drugs. Do any of these mandates make sense and keep you and others safe?
I’m tired of being quarantined, knowing I am at risk of exposure, and I wish we could get beyond this. I value my life. I don’t want to be counted in these numbers. Do you think you’re immune?
To the Editor: On Tuesday we have an opportunity to make a positive change for our city. We can alternate out the positions of the aldermen at large by replacing the current members with two new people who have demonstrated a lifetime of dedication to this city.
To the Editor: Have you ever seen a dairy farmer protest the drinking of milk? No, that would be ridiculous. Have you ever seen a ski instructor protesting the wearing of gloves, no because that would be ridiculous. I was a witness to protesters working in healthcare protesting vaccinations …